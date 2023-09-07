Ambernath Three workers half buried after soil slides in the gas pit

Three workers of a private contractor who worked for GAIL (Gas Authority Of India Ltd) for service maintenance of a gas pipeline were half-buried after a pile of soil and a big stone fell into a pit while working on the Mahanagar gas line. They suffered minor injuries in their legs and hands and were rescued by the Fire brigade within half an hour.

The injured have been identified as Suresh More, Kavi Chandan, and Yamgar.

The incident took place at Forest Naka in Ambernath West on Wednesday around 3 PM when the gas pipeline maintenance work was going on.

Bhagwat Sonawane, chief, of Ambernath Fire Station said, “We received a call around 3.15 pm about the incident. We rushed to the spot along with two fire engines. We found 15 feet deep pit and maintenance work was going on. Three workers were half-buried after the pile of soil and a 50 kg stone fell into the pit but they were unhurt by the stone. We pulled out them with the help of JCB and other equipment within half an hour safely.”

According to fire officials, all three workers were taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for medical treatment.