TIFR rescinds circular asking employees not to make anti-govt comments
Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has withdrawn the April 13 circular asking its employees and their families to refrain from sharing photos of the institute or making anti-government statements on social media. The directive from one of the country’s leading research institutes under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) provoked outrage.
In a fresh circular on Monday evening, TIFR registrar George Anthony said the previous one stands withdrawn. It was sent to all TIFR employees via email titled “Use of Social Media”. It highlighted the institute received a communication from DAE that employees and their family members have been posting photographs/videos of DAE offices and facilities on Facebook/WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
The email referred to “certain disgruntled employees” sharing anti-government content over social media and said they have also been red flagged by the agencies and the department.
Employees were earlier asked to refrain from sharing photos or anti-government comments and were asked to inform their families as well. The institute clarified this has been a pre-existing rule.
Some employees objected to “repeated interference” from the institute as well as DAE. They told HT the new circular was released after TIFR director S Ramakrishnan received calls and emails from the employees against the April 13 circular.
“We were assured the circular will be withdrawn, and we are glad the administration did so. Such unnecessary interference by the government is another sign of the increasing intolerance of the government against any form of criticism. What is happening in the bargain is that they are stifling academic freedom, which is unfair,” said a TIFR professor, requesting anonymity.
Bihar puts in place measures to quickly ferry kids with AES for treatment
The Bihar government has extended an arrangement of linking an auto-rickshaw each with every panchayat to expeditiously ferry children suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome to the nearest health facility across 12 districts, officials said on Monday. Two children have died of AES while 14 such cases have been reported this year. Additional director (health) Vinay Kumar Sharma added mobile numbers of auto-rickshaw drivers will be available with the accredited social health activists. It causes fever, disorientation, seizures, etc.
President Kovind approves bill for merger of Delhi’s civic bodies
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to legislation for the unification of Delhi's three civic bodies, the Centre said in a notification on Tuesday, which also gave some clarity about how the new wards will be carved out. The Centre will issue a separate notification for the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Delhi currently has 272 wards. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill was passed on April 5.
Delhi auto and taxi strike enters day 2, commuters struggle
Auto and taxi drivers' unions in Delhi on Tuesday are set to continue their strike against the rising fuel prices for the second day. There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the national capital, according to news agency PTI. Some also complained that they had to wait for long hours as Ola and Uber cabs were available at "inflated rates" due to surge pricing.
Commuters left in the lurch as Delhi’s taxis, autos stay parked
Commuters were in a rough ride on Monday, as most autos and taxis in Delhi and the National Capital Region stayed off the roads, in a protest against rising fuel prices. Scores were stranded, especially at the airport and railway stations, as their ride-hailing aggregator services showed no available taxis or autos, forcing most to use the Metro or buses, where possible. The situation was worse at the airports' terminals 1 and 2, commuters said.
Police to send minor before juvenile body after kin’s plea in Delhi HC
The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city police to produce a juvenile, accused in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, before the Juvenile Justice Board by 4.30pm after the minor's sister-in-law filed a plea claiming that he was being kept in illegal detention. It was incumbent on the police to produce him before the JJB in line with the law.
