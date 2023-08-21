Another tiger dies in Maharashtra, 29 reported deaths since January this year

A tiger that strayed out of the Pench tiger reserve in Maharashtra died by electrocution in an area under the Ramtek forest range early on Sunday, the 29th tiger to die in the state this year, people familiar with the matter said.

Two persons have been arrested by the forest department. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tiger was likely to have come out from the Pench forest and was venturing into the village where it was electrocuted, assistant conservator, Nagpur forest division, Harbir Singh said.

Officials said two men, Vinod Parteti (43), a resident of Kandri village, and Sanjay Thakkar (53), a resident of Nagpur, have been arrested.

Also Read: Another tiger dies in Maharashtra, 28 since January this year

Forest guards patrolling the area spotted the tiger’s carcass in an agricultural field near the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway. The location is about three km from Kandri village.

Forest department officials said the tiger was about five or six years old.

The carcass has been sent to Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Seminary Hills, Nagpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}