Tiger Memon family’s 3 properties to be auctioned on Tuesday

Mumbai: Three properties belonging to the family of fugitive gangster Tiger Memon – the alleged mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts in the city that killed 257 people – will be auctioned next week by the union government, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. One of the two Mahim properties is a 751-sqft flat on the fifth floor of Al-Hussaini Society where the Memon family used to reside (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The properties will be auctioned under section 7 of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), 1976, which empowers the competent authority under the union government to declare properties as illicit and auction them.

Of the three properties on the block, two are in Mahim, while the third is in Bandra.

One of the two Mahim properties is a 751-sqft flat on the fifth floor of Al-Hussaini Society where the Memon family used to reside, along with a garage near the Hazrat Makhdum Shah Baba Dargah. The reserve price of the apartment along with the garage is ₹1.90 crore.

The second Mahim property is a 560-sqft shop near the Shitaladevi temple, which was seized after the serial blasts and has remained shut for several years. The property, which functioned as Tiger Memon’s electronic shop, has a reserve price of ₹2.05 crore. People in the neighbourhood said potential buyers and authorities visited the shop on Thursday to check out the property.

The reserve price of the apartment and shop excludes dues to the housing society and other outstanding payments such as property taxes. In the case of the Al-Hussaini society flat, the outstanding amount as of January this year was ₹19.47 lakh, while the outstanding amount for the shop in Samrat Society was ₹37.06 lakh as of March.

The third property on the block is a 970-sqft apartment in Meena Mahal in Prof. Almeida Park in Bandra West. The apartment has no attached parking space and the dues to the society stand at ₹34,000. The reserve price of the apartment is ₹5.25 crore.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Competent Authority and Administrator, interested parties must submit bids along with the deposit amount by Monday evening and the e-auction will be held on Tuesday, July 28.

Tiger Memon and his five brothers used to reside in the Al-Hussaini Society flat prior to the 1993 blasts. The flat was attached in 1994 and the Bombay High Court receiver held its custody till a special TADA court directed in August 2024 that the property be handed over to the union government. In November 2025, the competent authority under the finance ministry initiated the process to assess its value, a precursor to holding an auction.

Out of Tiger Memon’s five brothers, Yakub Memon was executed on July 30, 2015 at Nagpur Central Jail and laid to rest next to their father at Bada Qabrastan in Marine Lines, while Yusuf Memon died in June 2020 at Nashik Road prison. Essa Memon is serving a life sentence, Suleiman Memon was acquitted, while Ayub Memon resides overseas, like Tiger Memon.