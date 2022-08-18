Tiger that struck terror after killing three people in Chandrapur captured
Vilas Randhaye, 48, was tending to his paddy crops at Chandrapur’s Mendha village on Wednesday when a tiger pounced on him and dragged him into the forest as his helpless wife and children watched the entire episode in horror
A day before, 62-year-old Mukharu Raut was mauled to death by the same wild cat. Another villager, Tarachand Chandankhede, 63, was killed on June 28. On the same day, the sub-adult tiger is suspected to have attacked a person who escaped with injuries. The attacks occurred in agricultural fields and grazing pastures on the fringes of the Brahmapuri territorial forest range, in the eastern part of the district.
On Thursday morning, the forest and wildlife department captured the two-and-a-half-year-old animal, known as T103-SAM1. The tiger, along with its sibling T103-SAM2, had recently separated from their mother, tigress T103, officials said.
Dr Ravikant Khobragade, the wildlife veterinarian who led the operation to trace, dart, and cage the big cat, said the animal was showing aberrant behaviour.
“After leaving their mother, young sub-adults generally move into denser forests where their usual prey base is. However, SAM1 and SAM2 instead started wandering around agricultural fields and into villages. This posed a danger not just to people but also to the animal. It had killed two humans in two days, so we knew we had to act quickly. We tranquilised the tiger within 12 hours of the attack on Randhaye,” Khobragade said.
The operation, officials said, was swift and efficient. After tracking the animal through the previous night, it was darted at 6.45 am and caged at 7.30 am. “The animal will be kept at the Chandrapur tiger treatment and transit facility. A thorough medical examination has been conducted,” Dipesh Malhotra, deputy conservator of forests, Brahmapuri, said.
Now, a state-level committee headed by the chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra will decide whether it will be kept in captivity or released into the forest.
At least 16 people in Chandrapur have died in tiger attacks so far this year while five have been killed by leopards. Two tiger-related deaths in quick succession were also reported between June 10 and 15.
Bengaluru woman's tweet on why she was denied a house is viral
A woman hunting for houses in Bengaluru faced rejection by homeowners because of her religious beliefs. The woman, called Haifa, shared snippets of her interaction with house owners on social media, in which they deny giving her the house after learning of her faith. In one of the interactions, Haifa is asked for her name and then told “Property is available but owner wants a Hindu family.”
Bengaluru electrician kills his wife for denying him sex : Report
A Bihar man working and living in Bengaluru for the past two years allegedly murdered Pruthvi's wife after Jyothi Kumari refused to have sex with him, The Times of India reported. According to the report, nine months ago Pruthvi Raj Singh - who lived in the city's Madiwala area - married Jyothi Kumari. The report by The Times of India says Pruthvi and a friend, Sameer Kumar, hatched a plan to murder Jyothi.
Tricolour gifted by Mahatma Gandhi preserved with utmost care by Mussoorie duo
It has not been a matter of concern for a doctor duo, who has made it a point to preserve the Khadi Tricolour that was gifted to them by a Delhi-based family, which was passed down to them directly from Mahatma Gandhi. The prized gift became part of their lives when they were Gandhi's ardent followers and instrumental in conducting his prayer meetings whenever he visited Mussoorie.
‘Sack minister or I quit’: JDU MLA’s public message to Nitish Kumar. He responds
Janata Dal-United (JDU) legislator Bima Bharti on Thursday threatened to resign from the assembly and the party if chief minister Nitish Kumar doesn't drop food minister Leshi Singh from his cabinet, saying she was involved in extortion, murder and anti-party activities. She also blamed Leshi Singh for the defeat of her daughter in the district board elections. Bima Bharti represents Rupauli assembly segment; Leshi Singh is the legislator from the adjoining seat, Dhamdaha.
Parenting: An intuitive skill in all creations
The toughest job on earth is parenting. Despite there being tomes written about the skill, parenting is mostly intuitive. But at the end of the day, you are responsible for the physical, emotional and mental development of your child. For most parents, parenting is also about providing a safe environment for children. We go out of the way to protect our little ones.
