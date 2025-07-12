MUMBAI: A child playing with matchsticks accidentally set his bedsheet won fire in a multi-storied residential building in Malabar hill. What could have escalated into a major tragedy was quickly brought under control thanks to the quick thinking of a resident and the preparedness of trained security guards. No injuries or casualties were reported, and residents said that regular fire safety drills and biannual training provided to the building’s security staff made all the difference. Timely action and fire safety training avert major tragedy at Malabar Hill

The incident occurred at the Jal Darshan building, located directly opposite Priyadarshini Park on Nepeansea Road. A flat on the seventh floor of Wing No. 4 caught fire around 4:15pm, and before the Mumbai Fire Brigade could arrive, the residents and security guards had already contained and extinguished the fire in a coordinated response.

Mona Patel Shah, a resident of Wing No. 4, played a pivotal role in managing the emergency.

Recalling the events, Shah said, “My daughter ran in to tell me that our neighbor’s house was on fire. I called the security guard immediately and asked him to alert the fire brigade and the police. They know where the fire extinguishers are kept in the building.”

Within the house where the fire had broken out were a mother and her young child. Demonstrating both presence of mind and compassion, Shah ensured that the mother and her six-year-old son were safely guided to another flat they owned on a lower floor. She also ensured an elderly resident was kept safe inside her own home to avoid the smoke.

Santosh Sawant, deputy chief fire officer said, “There was a child playing with a match box and the bedsheet accidentally caught fire.” As the fire spread to the sofa, the area was engulfed in smoke, and Sawant added that two fire tenders, specialised vehicles to transport firefighters and equipment, were deployed to tackle the incident.

Shah said, “By the time the guard reached our floor, the entire corridor was filled with thick black smoke. We were all coughing, our eyes burning from the soot.” She then instructed the guard to use the fire extinguisher wherever possible. Eventually, the fire was controlled using the building’s fire hose system.

“We opened all the landing windows and doors to let the smoke out. By the time the fire brigade arrived, we had managed to douse the flames,” said Shah. Covered in soot by the end of the 45-minute ordeal, she credited their training for the successful outcome. “We conduct fire drills every six months, and that made a huge difference. It’s not enough to have a fire extinguisher; people need to know how to use it,” said Shah.