Tired of long jail stint, POCSO accused pleads guilty
Mumbai A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2019 has pleaded guilty on account of his prison stint of over two and a half years and the fact that he could not come out of jail despite being granted bail in September 2020. The crime attracts a maximum sentence of three years. The Dindoshi sessions court has refused to accept the guilty plea.
“The applications show that the accused had not voluntarily sought to plead guilty but was inclined to do so due to the long period of his incarceration,” said special POCSO judge SJ Ansari, while rejecting two applications filed by Kadir Ramzan Shaikh. “That cannot be a ground for pleading guilty.”
Shaikh was booked by the Samta Nagar police for sexually harassing a 9-year-old girl at a grocery shop on December 21, 2019, and has been behind bars ever since. Shaikh has been booked under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, both of which prescribe a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment.
On September 9, 2020, the special POCSO court had ordered Shaikh to be released on a personal bond of ₹15,000 and one surety in the same amount. The court had granted him three months’ time to furnish the amount. He, however, could not avail the bail, as he could not arrange for the money.
In May 2022, he had sent two letters to the trial court, expressing his intention to plead guilty and urged the court to let him off on the prison term that he had already served (over two-and-a-half years).
The special court, however, rejected both pleas after noting that the plea was not voluntary and the accused wanted to plead guilty only because of his long incarceration.
The court also issued a notice to the senior inspector of the Samta Nagar police station, asking him to show cause, why action should not be taken against him for failure to comply with earlier court orders to produce the accused in court.
The court noted that though production warrant was issued for producing the accused physically before the court, the police station did nothing to comply with the order and the constable deputed for court duties at Dindoshi sessions court too failed to turn up before the court, despite specific order.
-
Sanjay Pandey’s firm used ‘Red-Server’ to tap NSE officers’ phones for 8 years: CBI
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's family firm, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, allegedly illegally tapped phones of National Stock Exchange employees for around eight years using devices called as “Red-Servers,” a senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer said on Thursday. According to the central agency officer, the firm committed the purportedly illegality from the basement of the NSE building in Mumbai where it was provided a small space.
-
Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi
The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).
-
BMC will take help from police in evicting people from dilapidated buildings
Mumbai: In order to save lives and prevent disasters of building collapsing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, said that it will take the help of Mumbai police authorities for evicting the occupants living in the C-1 structures or dangerous buildings in the city. Every year, BMC releases a list of dilapidated structures ahead of the monsoon season.
-
27-year-old prisoner dies by suicide inside Yerawada jail
A convict undergoing life imprisonment after being convicted for a murder allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree inside Yerawada Central Jail premises on Thursday. The 27-year-old was convicted of killing his wife and was lodged in prison for the last five years. Yerawada jail superintendent Rani Bhosale said that deceased was depressed for the past couple of months. He was even taken for treatment.
-
Shinde, Fadnavis land in Delhi, expected to finalise power-sharing pact
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit during which they will call on prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda among others. Both the state leaders are expected to discuss and finalise the power-sharing pact between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.
