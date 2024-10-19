TISS issues memo to Hyderabad campus professor over support to student union

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has issued a memorandum to an assistant professor from its School of Gender and Livelihood at the Hyderabad campus for supporting the Progressive Students Forum (PSF) and voicing concerns over the termination of teachers from TISS. Arjun Sengupta, appointed under the Tata Education Trust (TET) in June 2017, addressed a protest gathering on October 4 organised jointly by the Progressive Students Organisation (PSO) and Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) at TISS Hyderabad. TISS Mumbai

During his address, Sengupta spoke about pressing issues facing the student community, including the arbitrary mass termination of 119 teaching and non-teaching staff across TISS campuses. He also addressed the perceived attack on campus democracy and students' rights, extending solidarity to Ramadas KS, a Dalit PhD scholar and Students Federation of India (SFI) activist who was "undemocratically suspended for raising students' issues".

Sengupta emphasised the importance of unity among students, teachers, and staff to preserve the ethos of TISS at a time when education at the institute is under threat.

Following the viral spread of his speech on social media, the TISS administration issued a memo to Sengupta on October 8. The memo stated that the matter relating to Ramadas KS is sub judice before the Bombay High Court, and hence Sengupta's act appears to be contemptuous of court authority. It further read, "Act of Sengupta is nothing but, appears to be pressuring tactics and an attempt to gain some publicity and disrupt the peace and academic environment of the institute."

The memo outlined that no employee of the institute shall participate in political or public activity without prior information to the director. It also stipulated that TISS employees should not engage in any public discussion or make statements in public, including through mass media.

Sengupta has been granted seven days to respond to the memorandum, with the caveat that failure to reply will be interpreted as having nothing to say on the matter, potentially leading to necessary action. The memorandum states that an employee found in violation of employment rules shall be terminated with immediate effect.

The TISS Teachers Association (TISSTA) has written to the institute's registrar, expressing concern over this action. In its letter, TISSTA argued that the memo to Sengupta has reinforced "the growing perception among the faculty and staff of TISS that the present administration is unfairly making examples out of certain instances/individuals with a view to stifling academic integrity and freedom thereby fostering a culture of overt and covert censorship".

TISSTA has called for the immediate retraction of the memo issued to Sengupta to reaffirm the institute's commitment to academic freedom and to establish a process for constructive dialogue among different stakeholders, ensuring a supportive and inclusive academic environment at TISS.

In his response to the TISS memo, shared with Hindustan Times, Sengupta stated, "The gathering was organised to address various issues and concerns pertaining to current academic functioning at TISS, including the educational implications of the deep uncertainty being faced by 119 teaching and non-teaching staff whose positions are funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET hereafter). I was invited to speak at the gathering by members of the student community. It must be noted that the gathering was completely peaceful and democratic, and held during lunch hour. Therefore, it did not disrupt classes or any other academic activity in any way."

Sengupta's response further clarified that he did not in his talk "encourage PSF and PSO in their acts of raising voice". He explained, "In the said video, I clearly mention all three major students' organisations present across TISS campuses – the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF hereafter), ASA and PSO – as a recognition of the fact that there is today a generalised concern and anxiety amongst the TISS student body as a whole about the academic implications of a large number of their teachers being terminated post December 31, 2024. It must be noted in this context that in the TISS Hyderabad Off-Campus itself, TET faculty members account for more than fifty percent of the total faculty strength."

His 15-point response to the memo highlighted various issues concerning the students. "On the basis of the above points and submissions, I contend that the said Memorandum is factually unfounded, unconstitutional, illegal, and violative of the principles of natural justice. As the said Memorandum has caused me serious mental distress and anguish, at a time when my future employment at TISS beyond December 31, 2024, is completely uncertain, I also contend that the said Memorandum is morally repugnant," concluded Sengupta in his response.

A TISS official confirmed that the institute has received a response from Sengupta. "With due process the institute's committee will take further decisions," the official said.