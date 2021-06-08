TMC converts bus into mobile vax unit for senior citizens, specially abled

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up a mobile vaccination unit in a refurbished bus on Monday. This move is aimed to vaccinating the maximum number of senior citizens and specially abled citizens before the anticipated third wave.

The move has come as a relief to those unable to travel or wait at the vaccination centres for long. The mobile vaccination unit will travel across Thane city on all days except Sundays and will cater to those above 60 years and the disabled above 45 years. On the first day of its operation, 48 people were inoculated.

A Thane Municipal Transport bus has been used to set up the mobile vaccination unit. Beds have been fitted in the bus. It also has a provision to keep medicines and a small fridge to store vaccine vials. However, the bus does not have the facility of a ramp. The vaccinator will step out and provide vaccines to those unable to enter the bus.

TMC will come up with a schedule for the bus to visit different parts of the city. This would ensure that people are aware of the areas that the mobile unit would visit. “We are still finalising the route. However, it will be available at different spots every day from 12 noon to 4pm for vaccination. Our main focus is to cater to areas where we could not provide easy proximity to vaccination centres. Moreover, we will focus on the special population within the city like leprosy colony, old age homes and similar settlements where many do not have proper identification-related documents,” said Dr Khushboo Tawri, medical officer, TMC.

After an inauguration event at the TMC headquarters, the mobile unit visited Indira Nagar, a densely populated slum area. “I find it difficult to climb steps or sit for long periods. It was quite a task to get into a vehicle and reach the vaccination centre. I only had to step outside my house and head towards the road to get the jab,” said Neeta Bhanushali, 78, a resident of Panchpakhadi, happy to get vaccinated.

Surekha Ghule, 66, a resident of Indira Nagar, also got immunised at the mobile unit on Monday. “My children stay in different parts of the country and I have a very basic phone, so it gets difficult for me to register online. Moreover, I am not aware of technology. I rely on news channels wherein they do not inform about which vaccination centres will be open the next day. I also went for walk-in vaccinations but there were long queues and crowd at these centres, so I returned. My neighbours told me about this facility. I went with my documents and got the jab,” said Ghule.

TMC will also hold special vaccination drive for Thane jail inmates and mental hospital residents on Tuesday. Those above 45 years who do not have documents can also get vaccinated.

Box – KDMC to give 2nd dose for 18-44 yrs

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will provide second dose to those between 18 years and 45 years on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, has also asked the TMC to start vaccination process for those above 18 years.