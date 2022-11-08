TMC demands 57 crore from MMRDA for EEH repair

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has requested the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to allot funds of ₹57.50 crore for the repair of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) before handing it over to the civic body.

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that the entire stretch of 4.8-kilometre from Anand Nagar Check Naka to Majiwada Junction needs to be resurfaced, while the junctions also need repairs for which they have requested funds. The corporation is ready to spend ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore on annual maintenance of the road after it is repaired.

A month ago, the MMRDA had sent a letter to the TMC to take the ownership of the EEH, which falls under the latter’s jurisdiction. The corporation had claimed that they will first conduct a feasibility report to check if maintaining and repairing the road is financially feasible as the civic body is already cash-strapped.

The TMC chief said, “We have done the feasibility study for the road and will need ₹57.5 crore for two different works. Around ₹40 crore will be required for the mastic asphalting of the entire 4.8-km stretch, while ₹17.5 crore is needed for concretisation of the Anand Nagar check post and Majiwada junction. We have requested the MMRDA for the above funds so as to repair the highway before taking its ownership for regular maintenance.”

The EEH stretch, which is also the prime highway connecting Thane to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, witnesses heavy vehicular traffic and encompasses Kopri Road overbridge and three flyovers at Teen Hath Naka, Nitin Company and Cadbury Junction. Some of these flyovers are also in bad shape and will need major repairs in future.

MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “Instead of their demand for funds, we are doing up the Eastern Express highway and also doing the blacktopping before handing it over to the TMC.’’

In case of the Western Express Highway, Srinivas said that they had written to the BMC to take over, but since there was no response, they unilaterally handed it over to the BMC. Both the western and eastern Express highways are in good condition, Srinivas said.

