Mumbai: To increase enrollment in Zilla Parishad schools across the state, a committee appointed by the education department suggested several measures, including tax concessions for parents whose children enrol in these schools through Gram Panchayats. The panel has also proposed honouring schools that successfully increase student intake, strengthening the role of anganwadis, merging schools where required, and expanding English instruction through semi-English classes. To boost ZP school enrolment, panel suggests tax concessions for parents

The recommendations come amid a steady drop in enrolment in ZP and other local body schools. The committee, comprising teachers and education officials, conducted a detailed study before submitting its report. The recommendations are divided into two phases: activities to be carried out before the academic year begins, from March to June, and those to continue after schools reopen. The report highlights the importance of building stronger connections between schools, parents, and alumni through various communication platforms.

To support the effort, the state has launched a special enrolment drive titled ‘Gudi Padwa: Pat Vadhva’ (Gudi Padwa: Increase enrollment), which will run from March to June. The campaign focuses on direct outreach and community participation to draw students to government primary schools. Under the ‘school at your doorstep’ initiative, teachers will visit homes to engage with parents and encourage them to enroll their children.

Schools have also been asked to involve former students in promoting their institutions within local communities. Improving the physical appearance of schools through cleanliness drives, repainting buildings, and upgrading basic infrastructure is another key focus area. Authorities believe that better-maintained campuses will create a positive impression among parents.

In addition, schools have been directed to engage local political leaders by recording their messages and sharing them on social media to build credibility and awareness. A year-long activity schedule has been prepared to ensure that efforts to increase enrollment continue consistently.

The campaign comes at a time when government schools face stiff competition from private institutions. To counter this, the state is highlighting facilities available in public schools, including free uniforms, textbooks, mid-day meals, and digital tools such as smart classrooms and televisions. The introduction of semi-English classes is aimed at meeting the changing preferences of parents.

Community participation remains central to the initiative. Schools will organise parent meetings, rallies, book parades and reading sessions, along with village-level pledges to maximise enrolment at the start of the academic year.

At the same time, the government also plans to upgrade selected schools into ‘smart schools’ and develop model schools to improve overall quality. However, teachers’ associations have raised concerns over the timing of the campaign, noting that it overlaps with examinations and vacation periods, adding to their workload.

Model school plan raises funding concerns

The state has also announced plans to develop 405 additional schools as Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Model Schools, aimed at improving the quality of education. These schools will be equipped with better infrastructure and facilities, with a focus on providing education from Grade 1 to 10 under one system.

Features such as clean drinking water and special ‘pink rooms’ for girls will be included. While the move has been welcomed, teachers and administrators have raised concerns about funding. They say there is no clarity on financial support for building infrastructure and maintenance, warning that without proper budget allocation, the scheme may face challenges in implementation.