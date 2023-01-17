Toddler undergoes finger surgery; teacher booked for child’s injury

Mumbai: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl recently underwent plastic surgery on her middle and ring fingers after a teacher at the Malad centre of EuroKids preschool allegedly closed a door on her hand. On Saturday, the child’s father, Sachin Jain, registered an FIR against the teacher at the Dindoshi police station.

Jain said, on January 5, his wife received a call from the school, saying the child’s fingers were injured while closing the door. The parents admitted the girl to Surya hospital, where she underwent the surgery.

“After this, when we approached the school to know about the incident, the teacher informed us that the girl closed the door on her own,” said Jain. “When we questioned her about this, we became suspicious. Then, we went to the school and watched the CCTV footage, and the entire incident came to light.”

The footage showed the teacher had locked the classroom door while the girl’s hand was stuck and even though the girl was crying, the teacher ignored her for a long time, he said, adding, “Since no school official was supporting us, we filed an FIR against the teacher,” added Jain.

While accepting an accident, Rajeshwari Govind, centre head of Malad EuroKids, said, “It was an unfortunate incident, however, we are continuously supporting the parents.”

Meanwhile, an investigation is going on, but no arrest has yet been made, police officials confirmed.