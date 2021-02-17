TopsGrup probe: ED questions actor Armaan Jain in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned actor Armaan Jain, cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, for around one-and-a-half hour in connection with Rahul Nanda’s TopsGrup Security Services Limited (TGSSL) -Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik money laundering case.
Jain reached ED’s office in south Mumbai around 9.50am and left the office at 11.30am.
ED officers said Jain is a close friend of Vihang Sarnaik, son of the Sena MLA, and hence wanted to question the actor about his business dealings, if any, with Vihang.
Jain was summoned for questioning after ED officers came across several communications between the two. Investigators have also searched Jain’s premises in the past. But the agency later discontinued the searches after news of Jain’s uncle Rajeev Kapoor’s demise broke.
The Sena MLA and his son Vihang were previously questioned by ED in the case.
BG Pawar, joint commissioner of MMRDA, also visited ED’s office on Wednesday, but he left after 10-minutes as concerned officers were not present.
ED had also arrested Sarnaik’s close associate Amit Chandole and TGSSL managing director M Shashidharan, claiming that TopsGrup had obtained contracts from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in collusion with Sarnaik through illegal means.
These illegal manoeuvres, the agency claimed, aimed to get undue benefit by inflating bills at the cost of MMRDA and illegal cash gratification to Sarnaik for facilitating this scam. Sarnaik used to get 50% of the profit earned of the said contract through Chandole, ED had claimed.
In 2014, a contract was signed by TGSSL with MMRDA under which 350 to 500 guards were to be deployed at MMRDA sites monthly. Of this, only 70% of guards were deployed. However, the billing was done for all the guards as per the contract and the wage details were submitted to MMRDA for 100% of the contract value.
Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) is also probing cross complaints of Nanda and his former employee Ramesh Iyer (the complainant in the ED’s case). Nanda has alleged that Iyer and other employees siphoned the company’s money, while Iyer claimed that Nanda, through his company, indulged in massive misconduct and financial irregularities worth ₹175 crore.
On Tuesday, the agency also recorded statement of metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev in connection with the case.
