Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic collision causes CNG cylinder to explode in MIDC, auto driver dies

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Mar 30, 2025 06:48 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A collision between an autorickshaw and a container truck on Friday caused the CNG cylinder of the three-wheeler to explode in MIDC

NAVI MUMBAI: A collision between an autorickshaw and a container truck on Friday caused the CNG cylinder of the three-wheeler to explode in MIDC. The auto driver, identified as Nathuram Dadu Joshi, 48-year-old resident of Ghansoli, died after suffering extensive burn injury. A passenger in the auto survived with grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Around 10pm on Shilphata - Mahape road, towards Mahape police check post, reckless driving by the truck caused the accident, as per the First Information Report registered by the Turbhe police.

“The impact of the collision was such that it caused the rickshaw to be dragged under the container, leading to explosion of the CNG gas cylinder. The auto was completely engulfed in flames with the driver trapped underneath,” said senior inspector, Abasaheb Patil.

“Instead of stopping to help, the container truck driver fled the scene. He was arrested later and served with a notice as per the provision of the law,” said the inspector.

A case has been registered against the accused driver under section 281 (driving dangerously on public road), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (B) (endangering life) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Traffic collision causes CNG cylinder to explode in MIDC, auto driver dies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On