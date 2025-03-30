Traffic collision causes CNG cylinder to explode in MIDC, auto driver dies

NAVI MUMBAI: A collision between an autorickshaw and a container truck on Friday caused the CNG cylinder of the three-wheeler to explode in MIDC. The auto driver, identified as Nathuram Dadu Joshi, 48-year-old resident of Ghansoli, died after suffering extensive burn injury. A passenger in the auto survived with grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said. (Shutterstock)

Around 10pm on Shilphata - Mahape road, towards Mahape police check post, reckless driving by the truck caused the accident, as per the First Information Report registered by the Turbhe police.

“The impact of the collision was such that it caused the rickshaw to be dragged under the container, leading to explosion of the CNG gas cylinder. The auto was completely engulfed in flames with the driver trapped underneath,” said senior inspector, Abasaheb Patil.

“Instead of stopping to help, the container truck driver fled the scene. He was arrested later and served with a notice as per the provision of the law,” said the inspector.

A case has been registered against the accused driver under section 281 (driving dangerously on public road), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (B) (endangering life) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.