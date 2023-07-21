After 2nd day, NDRF calls off search for baby

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kalyan fire brigade failed to locate a six-month-old girl, who was swept away in a nullah, after the second day of search in Kalyan creek on Thursday.

The search team near Kalyan creek on Thursday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogesh Kumar, inspector with NDRF, said the search operation had now been officially called off.

“At 11 am on Thursday, a 20-member team along with boats began the search at the spot where the baby went missing on Wednesday. We even moved ahead in the creek till Mumbra. Our target was to look in the mangroves and trees since there was a possibility that the baby could have been stuck in there,” NDRF constable Mayur Dhole, who was part of the search party, said.

The baby’s maternal uncle, Naren Pogul, said, “All my family members are in shock. My sister couldn’t take the pain of the lost girl and got ill. The baby had a fever and therefore, my father decided to take her to a hospital. But he could not understand how this unfortunate thing happened. We request everyone to leave us alone for now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, a woman along with her father and her six-month-old girl boarded a Kalyan-bound train at Bhiwandi. When the train halted after Thakurli station, the trio decided to get off and walked on the tracks till Kalyan. While crossing the narrow pipes over a nullah the baby accidentally slipped from her grandfather’s grasp and was swept away.

Dyaneshwar Pogul, grandfather of the girl, said, “I blame myself, and cannot get the thought out of my mind that the baby had fallen from my hands. I thought my daughter couldn’t handle the child while walking on the tracks and therefore I took the baby from her. But unfortunately, she slipped from my hands.” “My daughter is still hoping that someone will bring her child back,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, identified as Yogita Rumal, 30, hails from Hyderabad and she was in Mumbai for her baby Hrishita’s treatment at KEM and Wadia hospitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON