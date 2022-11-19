Trains affected by mega 27-hr block from Saturday night till early hours of Monday in Mumbai. Check full list

Several trains are set to be affected by the 27-hour mega block - from 11 pm on Saturday till 2 am on Monday - en route Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai due to the dismantling of British-era Carnac Bridge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Metro One ridership goes up by 40k after Gokhale bridge closure

The schedule of a number of suburban and express trains has been disrupted. The bridge was built in 1866-67 and was declared unsafe by an expert team of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay in 2018, though the movement of heavy vehicles was stopped back in 2014, officials were quoted as saying in reports. The dismantling is expected to affect lakhs of commuters.

Block duration on different lines of Central Railway:

On the main line of the CR route- from CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli- the block will be operated between CSMT and Byculla stations for 17 hours. As a result, no train will run between the CSMT and Byculla station till 4 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the Harbour line (CSMT-Goregaon/ Panvel), the block will be operated between CSMT and Vadala stations for 21 hours. No train will run between CSMT and Vadala stations till 8 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday.

The Mail-Express Yard lines will be available after 27 hours, 2 am, on November 21.

During the block period, suburban trains will be operated from Byculla, Parel, Dadar, and Kurla stations towards Thane, Kalyan, Kasara, Karjat sides and vice versa.

On the Harbour line, the services will be run between Vadala and Panvel-Goregaon stations.

Eight Express trains cancelled on Saturday:

1) 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express

2) 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express

3) 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express

4) 12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

5) 17058 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6) 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express

7) 17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express

8) 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath

25 Express trains cancelled on Sunday. List below:

1) 17617 Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express

2) 12127 Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express

3) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

4) 12071 Mumbai-Jalna Janshatabdi Express

5) 12188 Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath

6) 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express

7) 02101 Mumbai-Manmad Special

8) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express

9) 11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Express

10) 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen

11) 12109 Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express

12) 17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

13) 12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

14) 17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express

15) 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express

16) 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

17) 12110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express

18) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express via Panvel

19) 02102 Manmad-Mumbai Special

20) 12072 Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

21) 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devagiri Express

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

22) 12701 Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express

23) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

24) 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express

25) 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express

Five trains that will commence journey on Saturday and short terminate at Pune:

1) 11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

2) 12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express

3) 16332 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express

4) 11302 KSR Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express

5) 11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express (Commencing journey on Sunday)

Last trains towards CSMT and from CSMT on main line and harbour line on Saturday:

Last Trains from CSMT on Main Line

Slow: 22.28 hrs dep CSMT, Byculla 22.36 hrs and Khopoli arr 01.15 hrs

Fast: 21.58 hrs dep CSMT, Byculla 22.05 hrs and Khopoli arr 00.21 hrs

Last Trains from CSMT on Harbour Line

CSMT dep 22.38 hrs Vadala 22.56 hrs and Bandra arr

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

23.07 hrs

CSMT dep 22.34 hrs Vadala 22.52 hrs and Panvel arr 23.54 hrs.

Last Trains towards CSMT at Byculla on Main Line

Slow: 21.06 hrs dep Badlapur 22.48 hrs Byculla and

22.57 hrs arr CSMT

Fast: 21.06 hrs dep Karjat 22.28 hrs Byculla and 22.38

hrs arr CSMT

Last Trains towards CSMT at Vadala on Harbour Line

Panvel Dep 21.15 hrs Vadala 22.16 hrs and CSMT arr

22.34 hrs

Goregaon dep 21.43 hrs Vadala: 22.20 hrs and CSMT

arr 22.38 hrs

(With Central Railways, PTI inputs)