Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tulsi Lake, a crucial reservoir in the city, overflows due to heavy rains

Tulsi Lake, a crucial reservoir in the city, overflows due to heavy rains

ByLinah Baliga
Jul 21, 2023 12:43 AM IST

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities, the lake overflowed at 1.28am. In the last two years (2022 and 2021), the lake started filling up on July 16. In 2020, it overflowed on July 27 and on July 12 in 2019

Mumbai: The Tulsi Lake, one of the seven water bodies that supplies potable water to the city, overflowed due to heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday. Located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivali West, the lake has a maximum usable water holding capacity of 8,046 million litres.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities, the lake overflowed at 1.28am. In the last two years (2022 and 2021), the lake started filling up on July 16. In 2020, it overflowed on July 27 and on July 12 in 2019.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna. The collective maximum water storage capacity of the seven dams supplying water to Mumbai is about 14,47,363 million litres. As per the count at 6am on Thursday, 5,73,340 million litres of water (39.61%) have been accumulated till now.

Upper Vaitrana Lake has a water storage of 3,30,605 million litres, Modak Sagar Lake has storage of 81,214 million litres, whereas Tansa Lake has water storage of 1,03,031 million litres. The Middle Vaitarna, also known as, ‘Hinduhdayasmrat Shiv Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray Madhya Vaitrana Reservoir,’ has a water storage of 98,095 million litres. The Bhatsa Lake has a water storage capacity of 2,31,920 million litres, and Vihar Lake has water storage of 17,727 million litres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out