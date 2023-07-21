Tulsi Lake, a crucial reservoir in the city, overflows due to heavy rains

Mumbai: The Tulsi Lake, one of the seven water bodies that supplies potable water to the city, overflowed due to heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday. Located in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivali West, the lake has a maximum usable water holding capacity of 8,046 million litres. HT Image

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities, the lake overflowed at 1.28am. In the last two years (2022 and 2021), the lake started filling up on July 16. In 2020, it overflowed on July 27 and on July 12 in 2019.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna. The collective maximum water storage capacity of the seven dams supplying water to Mumbai is about 14,47,363 million litres. As per the count at 6am on Thursday, 5,73,340 million litres of water (39.61%) have been accumulated till now.

Upper Vaitrana Lake has a water storage of 3,30,605 million litres, Modak Sagar Lake has storage of 81,214 million litres, whereas Tansa Lake has water storage of 1,03,031 million litres. The Middle Vaitarna, also known as, ‘Hinduhdayasmrat Shiv Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray Madhya Vaitrana Reservoir,’ has a water storage of 98,095 million litres. The Bhatsa Lake has a water storage capacity of 2,31,920 million litres, and Vihar Lake has water storage of 17,727 million litres.

