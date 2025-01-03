Navi Mumbai: Two 19-year-old men employed as delivery agents were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a mother-son duo in Kamothe on January 1. The delivery agents were known to the deceased son, who worked with a courier company, and they killed him and his mother after he made sexual advances towards one of them during an overnight party, said police. Two 19-year-olds arrested for killing mother-son duo

Police and fire brigade officials found the dead bodies of 45-year-old Jitendra Jaggi and his mother Geeta Jaggi, 70, in their rental apartment in sector 6A in Kamothe on January 1, while attending a gas leakage call. The police initially registered a case of accidental death but started a murder investigation after discovering injury and strangulation marks on the two bodies.

According to the police, the accused Shubham Mahendra Narayani and Sanjyot Mahesh Dodke reside in the same area in Kamothe; Narayani is a BCom student while Dodke is a class 12 dropout. Both were known to the Jaggis and visited their residence on December 31 to ring in the new year.

“During investigation, we came across CCTV footage which showed Narayani and Dodke arriving at the Jaggi residence at 11.57pm on December 31 and leaving at 7.12am on January 1. We then traced them through our informants,” said assistant commissioner of police, Ashok Rajput.

The mother and son were killed between 5.07am and 7.12am, after the latter made sexual advances at one of the delivery boys, said police. Narayani attacked Jaggi first, hitting him on the head with an extension board while Dodke strangulated his mother when she ventured into the room upon hearing the commotion.

“The accused wanted to present the incident as an accident. So they opened the valves of the gas stove,” said Landge. The stench of gas, however, prompted the neighbors to alert the police, who found the bodies after breaking open the door.