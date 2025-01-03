Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two 19-year-olds arrested for killing mother-son duo

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 03, 2025 08:00 AM IST

The mother and son were killed between 5.07am and 7.12am on January 1, after the latter made sexual advances at one of the accused, said police

Navi Mumbai: Two 19-year-old men employed as delivery agents were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a mother-son duo in Kamothe on January 1. The delivery agents were known to the deceased son, who worked with a courier company, and they killed him and his mother after he made sexual advances towards one of them during an overnight party, said police.

Two 19-year-olds arrested for killing mother-son duo
Two 19-year-olds arrested for killing mother-son duo

Police and fire brigade officials found the dead bodies of 45-year-old Jitendra Jaggi and his mother Geeta Jaggi, 70, in their rental apartment in sector 6A in Kamothe on January 1, while attending a gas leakage call. The police initially registered a case of accidental death but started a murder investigation after discovering injury and strangulation marks on the two bodies.

According to the police, the accused Shubham Mahendra Narayani and Sanjyot Mahesh Dodke reside in the same area in Kamothe; Narayani is a BCom student while Dodke is a class 12 dropout. Both were known to the Jaggis and visited their residence on December 31 to ring in the new year.

“During investigation, we came across CCTV footage which showed Narayani and Dodke arriving at the Jaggi residence at 11.57pm on December 31 and leaving at 7.12am on January 1. We then traced them through our informants,” said assistant commissioner of police, Ashok Rajput.

The mother and son were killed between 5.07am and 7.12am, after the latter made sexual advances at one of the delivery boys, said police. Narayani attacked Jaggi first, hitting him on the head with an extension board while Dodke strangulated his mother when she ventured into the room upon hearing the commotion.

“The accused wanted to present the incident as an accident. So they opened the valves of the gas stove,” said Landge. The stench of gas, however, prompted the neighbors to alert the police, who found the bodies after breaking open the door.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On