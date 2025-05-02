Two bikers killed in separate accidents involving heavy vehicles

MUMBAI: Two people died on Wednesday in separate accidents involving heavy vehicles. In both accidents, the drivers of the heavy vehicles fled the spot after hitting two-wheelers. 34-year-old Sanjana Sandip Rane lost her life when a water tanker rammed into her vehicle

In the first accident, the Aarey sub police are trying to trace a dumper driver who is accused of ramming into a motorcycle on Western Express Highway, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old biker, Ashok Dange. The victim’s son Siddhesh Dange, 21, a resident of Jogeshwari told the police that the accident occurred on Wednesday around 1.30pm when his father was driving from Malad to Jogeshwari where he worked as a night security guard at a company.

In an attempt to overtake, the dumper hit Ashok’s bike on Aarey bridge. After being hit, he fell off the bike and was crushed under the rear wheel of the dumper, according to the police. The Dindoshi police’s mobile van received a call about the hit and run incident. The police arrived at the spot and rushed the injured to the HBT Trauma Care Centre at Jogeshwari where he was declared dead.

The police have booked the dumper driver under sections 106 (1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are trying to trace him.

In the second incident, a 34-year-old woman, Sanjana Sandip Rane travelling on her two-wheeler was hit by a water tanker near Bajrang Plaza building in Virar East on Wednesday morning. According to the Virar police, Rane was on her way to the Virar railway station when the accident occurred. Rane’s brother Ajit Parkar shared that she fell off her bike due to the impact and was run over by the tanker. “The driver fled the spot leaving the tanker there, fearing that he would be assaulted by the passersby,” said a police officer from the Virar police station. The police have seized the tanker and registered a complaint against the absconding driver.