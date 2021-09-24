Two booked under Pocso Act for obscene acts during online class in Mumbai

The Shahunagar police has registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against two unidentified students for allegedly indulging in obscene acts during an online class of a Dharavi-based English medium school. On the complaint of the school principal, a first information report (FIR) has been registered. The police are now scanning the details of the list of the user IDs and passwords (of the online conference app) provided to students for online class.

Police officers said that two students, who attended the online class of Class 9, used names of Jethalaal Gada (a famous character from a popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah) and the name of a girl as their profile names.

The two indulged in obscene acts and laughed. The accused addressed a girl student while doing obscene acts. The students and teachers were left shocked by the acts, said a police officer.

The school’s complaint with the police says that it has been going on for the past 10 days. Finally, on Thursday, the school approached the police and reported the incident.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Pocso Act and Information Technology Act for obscene acts, using computer resources for obscenity and obscene acts against children. We are trying to figure out how the accused persons got the link to join the online session,” said an officer from the Shahu Nagar police station.