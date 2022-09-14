Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Adventurous duo sets out on a trip to Kasarvadavli waterfall, rescued

Updated on Sep 15, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Two children, who had been fantasising about a picnic along Kasarvadavli waterfall for some time, were picked by a police team when they were actually in the middle of their adventurous trip

The two children with their parents Praful Gangurde/HT Photo
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

Two children, who had been fantasising about a picnic along Kasarvadavli waterfall for some time, were picked by a police team when they were actually in the middle of their adventurous trip.

Prathamesh Dharadev, 9, and Harsh More, 10, had seen photos of the waterfall and heard elders talking about the spot. Curious to check out for themselves, the duo took down notes, prepared a route map, and packed some snacks before venturing out on September 12 morning.

Fortunately, a police team patrolling the waterfall spotted them and questioned them how they landed in there. But, all the two friends could say was that they resided in Ganesh Nagar. The police then alerted beat marshals along all the five-six Ganesh Nagars in Thane and a few more in Bhiwandi. The children were then pampered with sweets after which they told the police their school’s name. In the evening, their homes were found to be at Kapurwadi.

Meanwhile, the parents, who were in the dark, were frantically searching for the duo.

Prathamesh’s father Nayan Dharadev, 37, looked for the boy till 3.30 pm and then reached his school. A police team that eventually reached the school to enquire about the students called Nayan.

“We parents were completely unaware of the children’s waterfall fantasy. Twice while having discussions over the spot, I was completely against it because there were death incidents. Prathamesh never came to me with such a request. His friend Harsh had saved 50 for the trip. I seriously don’t know how they reached Kasarvadavli because I had never sent Prathamesh alone in the last nine years,” Nayan said.

He further said, “We had planned to visit the police station but, in the evening, got a call from the Kasarvadavli police who got our numbers from Dnyanpeeth school. We reached the police station and brought the duo back home. We are thankful that the police didn’t allow the two to go near the waterfall because both of them didn’t know swimming.”

Assistant police inspector Mahesh Mhasurkar from Kasarvadavli police station said the duo somehow found their way to the waterfall without knowing the exact address. “Our beat marshals did not allow the two to reach the waterfall. We brought them to the police station and started asking about themselves. Only after they disclosed their school’s name that we zeroed in on Ganesh Nagar in Kapurwadi.”

“We reached the school and informed the family numbers. Then, the children were reunited with their families,” he added.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
