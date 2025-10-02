MUMBAI: A day after a cylinder blast at an under-construction site in Ghatkopar East, two of the four injured workers were shifted from Rajawadi Hospital to Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday for advanced treatment of severe burn injuries. Two Ghatkopar blast victims shifted to Kasturba for advanced burn care

Doctors said Ghanshyam Yadav, 36, and Devendra Pal, 26, who sustained 60–70% burns, were moved to Kasturba Hospital as it is the only civic-run facility with a dedicated burns ward. “The patients are undergoing treatment, though it is difficult to make a prognosis at this stage,” a doctor at Kasturba Hospital said.

The explosion occurred late Tuesday in a temporary shed housing labourers at the under-construction building on 60-ft Road in Ghatkopar East. Police said the workers were preparing dinner when a gas leak led to the blast.

The fire was largely confined to the electric wiring, clothes, and utensils in the basement shed. Before the fire brigade arrived, other workers from the site managed to extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

According to the BMC’s disaster management report, Mahendra Choudhari, 32, suffered 10–12% burns, while Sandeep Pal, 20, sustained 5% burns. Both are currently being treated at Rajawadi Hospital.

“Their condition isn’t exactly stable, as they have a significant degree of burns, but they are being monitored closely,” a doctor at Rajawadi Hospital said.