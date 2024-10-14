Two Indigo, 1 Air India aircraft from Mumbai receive bomb threats, one diverted

Mumbai: Three flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday, causing significant disruption to air travel. Two of the affected flights were operated by IndiGo, while the third was an Air India flight. Two IndiGo flights from Mumbai received bomb threats. Representational Image. (AFP File Photo)

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that Flight AI119, scheduled to fly from Mumbai to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, received a specific security alert. On instructions from the government's security regulatory committee, the flight was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are currently at the Delhi airport terminal.

"Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption," the Air India spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo flight 6E 1275, bound for Muscat from Mumbai, also received a bomb threat. Following standard protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated.

In a separate incident, IndiGo flight 6E 56, operating from Mumbai to Jeddah, was also the subject of a bomb threat.

The incidents have raised concerns about airport security and have led to heightened vigilance at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Authorities are investigating the source of these threats and have not yet released any information about potential suspects or motives.

Earlier on October 5, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat email following which the police registered an FIR. The mail sender also threatened to blow up other airports in the country.

Similarly, Vadodara Airport received a bomb threat via e-mail, which promoted a thorough search on October 5.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened following the received threat and authorities are currently investigating the matter.