Two injured after a stone slab crash in Chembur
Mumbai: Two persons were injured after a stone slab crashed inside a hut from an adjoining hill in the densely populated Bharat Nagar slum area in Chembur. The incident was reported around 6 am on Sunday morning following which a rescue operation was initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).
The injured persons were identified as Arvind Ashok Prajapati (25) and Ashish Ashok Prajapati (20).
Senior officials said that the slab crashed from a retaining wall that was built touching the hill.
“The slab crashed from a retaining wall which was situated at an elevated land. The slum in which the slab crashed was just below the hill. The injured were sleeping in their house when the incident happened. As per our preliminary findings, it is safe to say the slab crashed because of rains last night,” said a civic official.
“The injured were sent to Sion Hospital. Of them, one was discharged after treatment, while the other is currently being treated,” the official added.
