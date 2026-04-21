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Two killed, four injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Palghar

Two killed, four injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Palghar

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Palghar, Two persons were killed, and four others were seriously injured after an explosion ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

Two killed, four injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Palghar

The tragedy comes close on the heels of the blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu, which claimed 23 lives and left many injured on Sunday.

The explosion occurred around 12 pm at a makeshift firecracker manufacturing unit operating out of a tin shed in an old farmhouse in Konsai village of Wada taluka, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

As many as 35 workers, mostly women, were engaged in manufacturing "twine bombs" at the time, he said.

"The explosion took place when a chemical mixing process was underway, killing one worker on the spot, and leaving a woman with 90 per cent burn injuries," an official from Wada police station said.

She later succumbed to her wounds at a hospital, he said.

A police probe is underway to ascertain if the manufacturing unit possessed necessary licenses and followed safety protocols, he said.

"We are probing the exact cause of the fire and checking for any negligence regarding safety measures at the site," the official said, adding that a search is underway for the owners of the manufacturing unit.

The factory shed collapsed following the blast, sending splinters in the vicinity.

Body parts of the deceased were found some distance from the site of the powerful explosion, and have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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