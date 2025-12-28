Two missing 10-year-old boys found in a garden after a night-long search

Search
Megha Sood
Dec 28, 2025 07:00 am IST

According to the Virar police, on Thursday evening when the children had still not returned home, their families searched the area and then alerted the police

MUMBAI: Two 10-year-old boys from Sahakar Nagar in Virar East, who went missing on Thursday evening, were found by the Virar police on Friday morning in a garden after an overnight search.

According to the Virar police, on Thursday evening when the children had still not returned home, their families searched the area and then alerted the police. Fearing a possible abduction, the police immediately launched a search operation.

Deputy commissioner of police Suhas Bavche formed three teams, which searched areas including Jeevdanipada, Manvelpada and Phulpada Talab throughout the night.

The boys, identified as Trishabh Mishra and Prince Bind, both residents of Sai Apartment in Sahakar Nagar, were eventually found sleeping in Vikas Nagri Garden in the Phulpada area on Friday morning.

During questioning, the children told the police that they had left home to visit a local fair but lost their way while returning. They said an unknown person gave them food and cold drinks at the garden, after which they fell asleep there.

When questioned, the children revealed that they had left their houses to visit a local fair but then could not find their way home. When they went to the garden, an unknown person gave them food and cold drinks after which they fell asleep in the park.

“There are many rumors circulating in the region about child abductions and a gang kidnapping children so we took this case seriously and acted fast,” said a police officer from Virar police station.

AI Summary

Two 10-year-old boys from Sahakar Nagar, Virar East, missing since Thursday evening, were found safe by police on Friday morning after an overnight search. The boys, Trishabh Mishra and Prince Bind, had wandered off to a local fair but lost their way and fell asleep in a garden after being offered food by an unknown person. Fears of abduction prompted a swift police response.