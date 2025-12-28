MUMBAI: Two 10-year-old boys from Sahakar Nagar in Virar East, who went missing on Thursday evening, were found by the Virar police on Friday morning in a garden after an overnight search. Two missing 10-year-old boys found in a garden after a night-long search

According to the Virar police, on Thursday evening when the children had still not returned home, their families searched the area and then alerted the police. Fearing a possible abduction, the police immediately launched a search operation.

Deputy commissioner of police Suhas Bavche formed three teams, which searched areas including Jeevdanipada, Manvelpada and Phulpada Talab throughout the night.

The boys, identified as Trishabh Mishra and Prince Bind, both residents of Sai Apartment in Sahakar Nagar, were eventually found sleeping in Vikas Nagri Garden in the Phulpada area on Friday morning.

During questioning, the children told the police that they had left home to visit a local fair but lost their way while returning. They said an unknown person gave them food and cold drinks at the garden, after which they fell asleep there.

“There are many rumors circulating in the region about child abductions and a gang kidnapping children so we took this case seriously and acted fast,” said a police officer from Virar police station.