Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two more held in Mithi River desilting case

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 06:38 am IST

The two contractors who have been arrested had played an important role in faking documents submitted to the civic body to claim money against bills for work that was never done, according to an officer with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police

MUMBAI: Two more arrests have been made in the Mithi River desilting case, taking the total number of arrests to five. The two contractors who have been arrested had played an important role in faking documents submitted to the civic body to claim money against bills for work that was never done, according to an officer with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai, India. June 27, 2025: View of the polluted Mithi River in the BKC and Kurla area of Mumbai. The Mithi River flows through Salsette Island, which is part of the city of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. June 27, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)
Mumbai, India. June 27, 2025: View of the polluted Mithi River in the BKC and Kurla area of Mumbai. The Mithi River flows through Salsette Island, which is part of the city of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. June 27, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Police said that although no silt was removed from the Mithi River, these contractors had submitted forged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), log sheets and other documents to show that silt had been removed and dumped.

“We have arrested Mahesh Purohit of MB Brothers and Sunil Upadhyay of SNB Infrastructure. Both were added as accused in the supplementary charge-sheet filed in November,” said a senior police officer with the EOW.

The desilting scam, from 2013 and 2023, was a systematic effort by contractors and civic officials to siphon funds meant for cleaning the Mithi River, whose flooding has consistently waterlogged parts of Mumbai during the monsoon.

Police said MB Brothers had secured contracts worth 23.43 crore between 2014 and 2020, while SNB Infrastructure had bagged contracts worth 27.79 crore.

“We have recorded the statements of 14 land owners (on whose land the silt was purportedly dumped). Many of them told us they had not rented their property to these contractors and that their signatures had been forged to prepare fake MoUs,” said an EOW officer.

Police have already arrested three others in the case – Ketan Kadam, a middleman and lynchpin in the operation; Jay Joshi, another middleman; and Shersingh Rathore, a contractor.

According to the FIR filed by the EOW in May, Kadam and Joshi colluded with BMC officials to create a monopoly for their silt pusher manufacturing firm, Maptrop Services, by inserting certain clauses in desilting tenders.

The FIR was registered following a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities. Several high-profile individuals have been questioned in connection with the scam, including actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino, over their alleged links with the two masterminds.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted in August 2024 after questions were raised in the state legislative council about alleged irregularities in the desilting of the 18-km-long river.

Thirteen individuals have been named in the case, including three civic officials, for allegedly causing a loss of 65.54 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and taxpayers.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Two more held in Mithi River desilting case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Five arrests have been made in the Mithi River desilting scam, involving contractors who submitted fake documents to claim funds for work that was never completed. The Economic Offences Wing is investigating a scheme that siphoned ₹65.54 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation between 2013 and 2023, raising significant concerns about civic corruption.