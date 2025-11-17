Two new subways to connect Aqua Line with racecourse, bullet train stn

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which operates the fully underground Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, will construct two subways to connect stations along the route with key neighbourhoods and upcoming infrastructure projects, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) operates the fully underground Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line (Hindustan Times)

One subway will connect the Worli Science Centre station with the Mahalaxmi racecourse, the Worli promenade and the Nehru Planetarium while the second one will connect the Bandra Kurla Complex station with the Bullet train terminal, the officials said.

“We will soon appoint an agency to prepare a detailed project report to construct the two pedestrian vestibules or subways spread over 3 kilometres” R Ramana, director, MMRCL told HT. The same agency would act as project management consultant during construction, Ramana added.

The subway for the Worli Science Centre station will be 1.6-km-long while the one at BKC will be 1.4 km long, officials said. The Worli Science Centre station subway will provide access to the racecourse, the upcoming garden along the Coastal Road, and the upcoming commercial centre on the plot that housed the now defunct Worli diary, the officials said.

“The state urban development department will soon modify the Development Control and Promotional Regulations and change the reservation of the Worli Dairy plot to commercial,” an official said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already been appointed as the planning body for the Worli Dairy plot.

The cost of constructing the two subways will be worked out later, MMRCL officials said.