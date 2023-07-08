Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two senior citizens living alone die in separate fire incidents in Mumbai

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 08, 2023 11:35 PM IST

The deceased persons were living alone in their respective flats in suburban Santacruz and Ghatkopar.

An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were charred to death in separate incidents of fire in their flats in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died in separate fire incidents. (Representational image/ HT Archive)

In Ghatkopar, a woman sustained 100 per cent injuries in a blaze that erupted in her flat situated on the fourth floor of the ground plus six-storey building at around 3 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

He said neighbours of the woman noticed smoke was coming out of her flat and rushed to rescue her.

The Fire Brigade received a call at around 2:47 pm. The blaze was doused at around 3:17 pm, he said.

"Fire Brigade officials found the woman's 100 per cent burnt body in her flat," he added.

In Santacruz, a fire broke out in the third-floor flat of a seven-storey building which killed an 85-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

