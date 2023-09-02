Two women die by suicide after arguments with their husbands during Raksha Bandhan

Thane: In a span of 24 hours starting Thursday, two women in their twenties, died by suicide after having heated arguments with their husbands. The two separate incidents were reported from Thane and Dombivli areas where both the victims jumped off the residential buildings.

In the first case, a 28-year-old woman, a resident of the Joy Square building on Ghodbunder Road, in Thane, jumped off the sixth-floor balcony with her one-year-old daughter around 1.35am. Sources from the building said she was unhappy with her husband for not allowing her to visit her brother on Raksha Bandhan.

During the preliminary probe, the police learnt that the victim was a relative of her husband. They got married four years ago and her husband was an alcoholic and would often quarrel with her at home. The woman had confided in her mother-in-law and sister-in-law about facing harassment at home from her husband.

According to officials, on Thursday, her husband came home drunk and fought with her over his wife’s demand to visit Satara at her brother’s place for Raksha Bandhan, for which he didn’t allow her. “After the fight, the wife took to social media to post a cryptic message that she had lost all hope of living with her husband. She then took her one-year-old girl and jumped off the sixth-floor balcony,” said an officer.

Senior police inspector of Kasarvadavali police station, Rajesh Babshetty, said, “She was facing several issues in her marriage. Her brother gave a statement which details the problems she was facing because of her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. On his complaint, we will be filing a case against them of abetment to suicide.”

In the second incident, a 25-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off from a fourth-floor building. The incident was reported at 8am in the Ajdepada area of ​​Dombivli East.

The woman, who lives in Muktainagar in Jalgaon district, had come to her sister-in-law’s house in Dombivali for Raksha Bandhan along with her husband.

She had an argument with her husband and sister-in-law over some personal issues, after which she jumped off the balcony. The Manpada police are investigating the case. They have registered an accidental death.

