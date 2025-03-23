Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uddhav asked me not to name Aaditya in Disha case, claims Rane

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2025 07:20 AM IST

BJP MP and former chief minister Narayan Rane on Saturday alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had phoned him twice when the latter was chief minister, to request him to not name his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case.

MUMBAI: BJP MP and former chief minister Narayan Rane on Saturday alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had phoned him twice when the latter was chief minister, to request him to not name his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case.

Uddhav asked me not to name Aaditya in Disha case, claims Rane
Uddhav asked me not to name Aaditya in Disha case, claims Rane

“Thackeray called me up twice to request that his son Aaditya should not be named in the Disha Salian case. Milind Narvekar (Shiv Sena-UBT leader) called me once and Thackeray spoke to me on the call. He said we should not drag each other’s children into our politics,” Rane told the media. He claimed the second phone call came when he had requested Thackeray for permission for his medical College in Sindhudurg.

Replying to Rane’s allegations, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “I have not been paying attention to such crap for the last 16 years. These people are paid to make dirty allegations against me. They made allegations against my father, my family and the party. They left the party around 20 years ago but they have still not forgotten us. Let them say what they want.”

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On