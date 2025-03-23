MUMBAI: BJP MP and former chief minister Narayan Rane on Saturday alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had phoned him twice when the latter was chief minister, to request him to not name his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case. Uddhav asked me not to name Aaditya in Disha case, claims Rane

“Thackeray called me up twice to request that his son Aaditya should not be named in the Disha Salian case. Milind Narvekar (Shiv Sena-UBT leader) called me once and Thackeray spoke to me on the call. He said we should not drag each other’s children into our politics,” Rane told the media. He claimed the second phone call came when he had requested Thackeray for permission for his medical College in Sindhudurg.

Replying to Rane’s allegations, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “I have not been paying attention to such crap for the last 16 years. These people are paid to make dirty allegations against me. They made allegations against my father, my family and the party. They left the party around 20 years ago but they have still not forgotten us. Let them say what they want.”