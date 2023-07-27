Won’t succumb to pressure, will fight till I win: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray continued his sharp attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its top leadership in the second part of his interview released on YouTube, daring the BJP to finish his party and showering praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second part of his interview on the party’s official podcast YouTube channel ‘Awaj Kunacha’, Thackeray spoke on various issues including Hindutva, the 2024 general elections, the split in NCP and what he described as the politics of finishing other parties.

“We are not arrogant but we have the confidence, and this confidence will lead to the defeat of the dictatorial regime in 2024. I will not succumb to any pressure and will fight till I win. Splitting opposition parties by using ED (Enforcement Directorate), and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) were not the examples of good political culture.” said Thackeray. He also asked why the BJP engineered the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) despite a majority in the assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also dared the BJP leadership to finish him and his party. “Long ago, Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray saved both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah…. They are repaying the favour in this way. If they get joy by finishing me, do it. Let’s see. I have the blessings of my father and the support of the people,” Thackeray said, referring to the period after the Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister.

Thackeray also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “When I met him, and we talked to each other, I felt that what we heard about him was totally wrong. Unlike the perception created about Rahul Gandhi, I found that he listens to others very carefully and also explains his stand,” said Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thackeray frowned at deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar taunting Sharad Pawar for continuing to lead the party at his age to explain why he was splitting the party. “It was in bad taste. Using such language for the person who made you does not suit our culture. We should respect our elders who have done everything for us.” Thackeray said.