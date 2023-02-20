Uddhav Thackeray, who lost name of Shiv Sena founded by father, in SC today: 10 points

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday will file a petition challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the “real Shiv Sena”.

The ECI on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to the rival camp led by former chief minister Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

Top 10 points on the tussle over ‘real Shiv Sena’:

1. A team led by MP Anil Desai has been consulting legal experts on the best available options.

2. As immediate relief, the Sena (UBT) is looking to get a stay on the ECI order by linking it with the petition before the Supreme Court regarding the disqualification of Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs.

3. It will also pray for the status quo to be maintained on the temporary names and election symbols allotted to both factions last year till the apex court gives its final order.

4. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has filed a caveat on Saturday, demanding that it be heard before any order is passed on Thackeray’s plea.

5. On Sunday, Shinde said the poll panel's decision was a victory of truth.

6. Senior Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the ECI order had not considered many constitutional aspects in its decision.

7. After the Shinde-led faction staked a claim on the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its election symbol, the Supreme Court last year froze the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol and allotted the ‘Flaming Torch’ to the Thackeray-led party and ‘Two Swords and a Shield’ to the Shinde-led faction for the Andheri East bypoll last November.

8. Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) deleted the official website of the Shiv Sena and changed the Twitter handle to ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

9. Thackeray took a swipe at Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday quoting an iconic dialogue of the Bollywood film 'Mr India' -"Mogambo khush hua".

10. The Thackeray faction’s top brass believes that the Flaming Torch symbol will be effective for the party in the civic polls since the cadre has already popularised it. However, it is likely to face another challenge on this front, as the Samata Party, which formerly owned the symbol, has already approached the ECI, requesting the body to freeze it.

(With inputs from Faisal Malik in Mumbai)

