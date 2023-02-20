‘Mogambo Khush Hua’: Uddhav taunts Amit Shah over EC order on Shiv Sena name, symbol

Miffed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) after losing the party name and symbol to the faction led by Eknath Shinde, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took a swipe at Union home minister Amit Shah quoting the iconic dialogue of Bollywood film 'Mr India' – "Mogambo khush hua". During an interaction with members of the north Indian community at Andheri, Thackeray targeted Shah, who had remarked “doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho gaya (bring out absolute truth)” while referring to the ECI’s order.

“‘Mogambo khush hua’ on the Election Commission order,” he said, taking a jibe at Shah, equating him to the villain “Mogambo” from Anil Kapoor-starrer film Mr India.

A day after the Election Commission allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "bow and arrow" to the Shinde-led faction, Shah, who was on a visit to Pune, said the poll panel established the fact that truth always prevails.

The Union home minister said, "Yesterday the Election Commission made 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani'. The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday. Shinde ji got bow and arrow symbol and the party name 'Shiv Sena'."

Taking swipe at Shah, Thackeray said, "...Someone who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got a reply that EC has decided in their favour. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'."

“Like Mogambo who wanted to rule the country by dividing people, Shah and his party are using the divide-and-rule policy in India,” Thackeray added.

The former chief minister also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as his “wolves”.

Referring to Modi’s recent speech in Parliament, where he said how he alone had overwhelmed all the opposition, Thackeray said: “He sends his wolves like ED, CBI against the opponents and then claims he fights alone.”

