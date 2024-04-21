 Undercover cops bust online matrimony scam | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Undercover cops bust online matrimony scam

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 21, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Kharghar police arrest fraudster Nabeel Munir Khan who targeted unmarried women with false marriage proposals, leading to a loss of ₹6.31 lakh.

Kharghar: A team of Kharghar police went undercover as bank officials to arrest a learned fraudster soliciting unmarried women with false marriage proposals. Employing a meticulous strategy, the police tracked five mobile numbers associated with the accused and conducted thorough Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) analyses to pinpoint his location.

HT Image
HT Image

The breakthrough came following a complaint lodged by a 27-year-old woman who had fallen victim to the fraudster’s scheme, losing her hard-earned money in the process. The accused, identified as Nabeel Munir Khan, 30, originally from Shrivardhan, Raigad, had befriended the victim through a matrimonial site. Presenting himself as a successful businessman with ventures in South Africa and Dongri, he coerced the victim into transferring a total of 6.31 lakh to various overseas bank accounts between November 2023 and February 2024. “The accused gained the complete trust of the woman and made her transfer money regularly on various pretexts of requiring financial aid for business purposes or his family. When the complainant realised something amiss and asked him to return her money the accused threatened her with dire consequences and discontinued talking or chatting with her,” said Police Inspector Atul Aher (Crime) from Kharghar police station.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The breakthrough in the investigation came from analysing call records associated with the fifth mobile number used by the accused. Despite his frequent changes in phone numbers, a call made to a local bank provided crucial information leading to his identification. A visit to the bank revealed that the accused had attempted to open an account, prompting the manager to request KYC documents from his residence.

Capitalising on this lead, the police posed as bank officials and visited his house in Shrivardhan. Despite finding no mobile network connection at the house adjacent to the beach, the accused was absent, and his relatives informed the officers of his pending paperwork. Upon his return, the police arrested him.

Further investigation revealed that the accused was already married and possessed a diploma in computers, indicating a familiarity with technology. Additionally, ongoing investigations in Mumbra suggest his involvement in other criminal activities. Authorities are also scrutinizing large-scale transactions conducted through overseas accounts.

The case has been registered under IPC section 420, 506, along with the Information Technology Act 2000, section 66D.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Undercover cops bust online matrimony scam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On