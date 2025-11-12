MUMBAI: A student from Gadchiroli, who failed to get admission to a medical college despite scoring 420 marks in NEET, will now get another opportunity to secure a seat in the fourth round of medical admissions. The Admission Regulatory Authority (ARA) has directed that the student be allowed to participate in the upcoming round after reviewing his complaint against Sindhudurg Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (SSPM) Medical College. Unfairly denied medical seat, Gadchiroli student gets another chance after ARA order

The case drew attention after the student alleged that the college demanded over ₹9 lakh in hostel and mess fees and refused to grant him admission in Round 2 when he declined to pay for those optional facilities. The student, belonging to the Scheduled Caste category and hailing from Repanpalli village in Gadchiroli. According to his written complaint, after being allotted the same college in Round 3, he carried a demand draft of ₹50,000 for the tuition fees after checking the amount on the college website but officials again insisted on the hostel and mess fees.

The student claimed that he was later pressured to send an email stating that he had “no complaint” against the college. He told ARA that the email was sent under duress while he was on the college premises. The incident left him in distress, as inability to get admission in Round 3 would have disqualified him from the remaining process.

During the ARA hearing, SSPM Medical College clarified that there was no compulsion for students to use hostel or mess facilities. The college’s representative stated that both amenities were optional, and the student could have been admitted without availing of them. ARA then decided to prioritise the student’s future and allowed him to participate in the fourth round of admissions.

“We have given the student another chance based on his merit. His education must not suffer because of such circumstances,” said ARA Secretary and CET Cell commissioner Dilip Sardesai.

Responding to the allegations, SSPM Medical College dean Dr Vandana Gaopande denied any wrongdoing. “No fee is demanded in SSPM Medical College other than what is approved by the Fee Regulatory Authority,” she said. “Hostel and mess facilities are optional and not mandatory for any student. The college has not forced anyone to send emails or withdraw complaints. We strictly follow all rules set by the CET Cell, FRA, ARA and DMER.”

Medical education activists welcomed ARA’s decision but demanded stricter action against institutions found violating rules. “This order makes it clear that the college was at fault, but the authorities are avoiding taking firm disciplinary steps,” one activist said.

Activists have also urged the CET Cell to establish help desks at all semi-government and private colleges to assist students during the admission process and prevent such disputes in future.