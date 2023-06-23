Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unidentified man threatens to blow up Andheri, Kurla; demands 2 lakh

ANI |
Jun 23, 2023 09:09 PM IST

On investigation, it was revealed that the caller was from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, stated the official.

Mumbai police on Friday said that an unidentified person called up a police control room claiming that there would be a bomb blast in the Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 p.m. on June 24.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, and further investigation is underway. (HT File Photo)

"The caller called the police control room at 10 am yesterday, claiming that there would be a bomb blast in the Andheri and Kurla areas of Mumbai at 6:30 pm on June 24," said Mumbai Police.

Not only this, but the caller further claimed that there was going to be a bomb blast in Pune as well. He further added that he needed two lakh rupees, and after getting this amount, he could stop the blasts, said the police.

"The caller said that there is going to be a bomb blast in Pune as well, and he himself is getting this blast done, for which he has got 2 crore, and if he gets another 2 lakh, then he will leave for Malaysia with his men," said the police.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, and further investigation is underway.

"Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 505(1)(B), 505(2), and 185 of the IPC in this matter and is investigating the matter," said the Police official.

Topics
pune mumbai police kurla andheri bomb threat
