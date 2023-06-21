Home / India News / Three civilians injured after SUV explodes in Manipur's Kwakta

Three civilians injured after SUV explodes in Manipur's Kwakta

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 21, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.

Three civilians were injured in Kwakta area of Manipur’s Bishnupur district after an SUV parked at a culvert exploded on Wednesday, sources said.

A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.(PTI/Representative image)
A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.(PTI/Representative image)

A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.

The three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said one of them was injured severely.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur
manipur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out