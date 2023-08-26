Woman killed in hit-and-run on Sion-Panvel highway

MUMBAI: In yet another hit-and-run in the city, an unidentified woman was killed after a vehicle dashed her on Sion-Panvel highway in Mankhurd on Thursday. HT Image

This comes as a latest in the recent spate of hit-and-run cases, especially involving pedestrians.

According to the police, the incident happened shortly before 8am. A Mankhurd police team on patrolling duty received a call from the control room about the incident and the team, including assistant police sub-inspector Nagnath Kharat, reached the spot near T-junction and found the woman in her early fifties lying in a pool of blood. It appeared that a vehicle heading towards Vashi hit her, a police officer said.

There were several injuries on the right side of her head, face and her right hand was fractured. The woman was taken to Rajawadi Hospital where she succumbed to injuries in the afternoon, senior inspector Mahadev Koli said.

The police are checking footage of the CCTV cameras installed along the highway to get some lead about the vehicle.

“We are trying to identify the woman by circulating her picture and description to all police stations across the city. We are also trying to gather information about her locally, especially from locals who step out for morning walks on a regular basis,” Koli added.

A case against an unknown driver has been booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent act) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Earlier in April, a 25-year-old biker was killed and a woman pillion rider was injured after a speeding dumper dashed into their vehicle near T-junction at Mankhurd on Sion-Panvel Highway.

The driver of the dumper—identified as Dharmendra Singh, 32—fled the spot, but was arrested later.

The deceased, identified as Vipul Bhoir, was an engineering student and resided in Ghatla village, Chembur. The incident happened when Bhoir along with the 22-year-old woman, also an engineering student and a resident of Chembur, were returning home after shopping. At around 8:30pm, a speeding dumper coming from Turbhe hit Bhoir’s bike.

There is a big residential area around the T-junction. From the junction vehicles can go towards Navi Mumbai and towards Trombay, which increases the chances of accidents, Koli added.