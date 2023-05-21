NAVI MUMBAI: The unregulated debris dumping by ‘mafia’ in the mangrove belts of Ulwe has alarmed the local environmentalists who warn if this is not stopped now then it will be too late to protect the natural defence barriers. The speed at which waste is being dumped here will fully damage these mangroves resulting in massive flooding of the areas in future. Environmentalists warn of massive flooding if illegal dumping is not stopped in Ulwe

Despite the Bombay high court’s order in 2018 that there should be no form of destruction or cutting of mangroves in the entire state, the ‘dumping mafia’ continue to pollute and damage the area.

Multiple mailers and video footage of dumpers dumping debris into the mangroves were shot and sent to authorities. The activists said they are aggravated by the indifference of the civic authorities on this pressing issue.

“All these areas fall under the jurisdiction of CIDCO, but there are no steps being taken to prevent the brazen destruction of mangroves. Every day tonnes of debris-laden vehicles can be seen moving around without any fear of getting nabbed by the authorities,” said environmental activist Sunil Agarwal.

The concerns of activists are also affirmed by government officials residing in the node. “If this illegal activity continues then one of the biggest problems likely to be faced by the residents is massive floods in future. Besides the fact that debris dumping is happening on a daily basis is nothing, but contempt of the high court orders,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

Residents have uploaded multiple videos on Twitter to highlight the brazen manner of the destruction. “There is a systematic manner in which the dumping is being done. After the debris is dumped, there is a JCB used to flatten it up and gradually take over the mangrove area. If officials take some interest and visit the location. There is video footage with GPS location provided for authorities to act,” said a resident from Tulsi Gaurav co-operative housing society located nearby.

The HC in PIL no 87 of 2006, in its landmark judgement rendered on September 9, 2018, has made state duty-bound to protect and preserve the mangroves.

“The court has made it very clear that there will be absolutely no form of destruction or cutting of mangroves in entire Maharashtra yet the scenario in and around Navi Mumbai is different. There seems to be absolutely no fear of the authorities as daily we have video footage of multiple vehicles comfortably dumping debris,” said Stalin D, member of Mangroves Grievance Redressal Committee.

He sent emails to the Raigad police citing the judgement suggesting that the police can take a suo motu action.

“By Monday, the mission to destroy the mangroves in sector 2 of Ulwe will be completed. I have reminded the police station of the rights given by the HC to take action without waiting for the regional officers,” he said.

When contacted CIDCO Joint MD Kailash Shinde assured that the corporation will look into the issue. Senior police inspector of NRI Sagari police station Pramod Toradmal said he will check with CIDCO and take appropriate action.

