‘Unsafe buses are being put back on the roads’: Ruling and opposition members slam BEST’s wet-lease buses

MUMBAI: Two days after a BEST bus suffered a brake failure and rammed into 14 vehicles in Andheri, ruling and opposition members of the BEST committee have come together to accuse the administration of ignoring repeated warnings about technical glitches and red flags in its wet-lease buses.

Wet-lease buses refer to a public-private partnership model where private contractors supply the buses, hire the drivers, and handle all maintenance, fuel, and insurance.

According to the DN Nagar police, the wet-lease bus, which was operating on Route 242 on July 10, went out of control while taking a right turn. The driver, Sahil Suryakant Sawant, 30, and conductor, Kiran Appa Chawan, 35, both employees of the wet-lease operator, were taken to the DN Nagar police station for questioning.

The incident was the fifth accident involving a BEST bus between June 1 and July 11, intensifying questions over the maintenance and safety of the undertaking’s wet-lease fleet.

BEST committee members and unions have alleged that the driver had flagged technical issues with the bus before it left the depot on Friday. They claim the bus was nevertheless allowed to operate. Sources said the driver maintained a speed of 20-30 kmph in an effort to keep the vehicle under control before the crash.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and BEST committee member Nitin Nandgaonkar said he had written to the BEST administration on April 2, warning about serious technical defects in wet-lease buses. According to him, no corrective action was taken.

Following the fatal BEST bus accident on June 8 in which a 26-year-old delivery partner was killed and six others were injured, Nandgaonkar wrote another letter to the chairperson of the BEST committee on July 10, claiming that engineers had identified serious defects in the braking systems and steering mechanisms of several wet-lease buses but that the vehicles continued to be put back on the roads without repairs. Copies of both letters are with Hindustan Times.

“What we understand is that there seemed to be a possibility of brake failure that led to this incident at Andheri. At least 50-60% of the wet-lease buses have some technical trouble or defect, yet they continue to leave the depots because they have to complete the mandated 180 km of daily operations. I have repeatedly raised concerns over the condition of these buses, but the administration has not responded,” said Nandgaonkar.

BEST committee member Ajay Singh also alleged serious maintenance lapses after inspecting the Kurla depot. He said several electric buses had been operating for months despite persistent air pressure leakage problems.

According to drivers, air pressure leaks reduce braking efficiency, affect the functioning of the air suspension system and can also prevent automatic doors from operating properly, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

“Responsibility must be fixed on the officials and contractors who have been negligent in maintaining safety standards,” Singh said. He demanded administrative as well as criminal action against those responsible, along with an immediate and comprehensive safety audit of all wet-lease buses.