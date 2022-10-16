Unstable man rescued by Thane residents reunited with family two months later

Thane A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh travelled to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and finally ended up on the heap of garbage in Thane. Three months ago, he was found sitting around garbage near Vitawa, Kalwa. The innocent behaviour of the man managed to pull the heartstrings of some good samaritans who felt some connect.

They provided all possible help, from local authorities to police to hospital to court and ensured the man is treated at the Thane Mental Hospital. With the efforts of social workers, who worked at the hospital, and the samaritans, the man is now reunited with his family and back to his brother’s home in Pune.

According to his brother, the man 24-year-old man had gone missing 10 months ago.

The brother, who works in a small-scale industry in Pune, said, “We are a large family of three brothers, two sisters. My mother is also mentally unstable. He first time showed signs of schizophrenia three years ago. We took him to a local doctor who had treated him. Early this year, his condition deteriorated and before we could take him to doctor, he left home. We registered a missing complaint however the local police could not trace him.”

Netaji Mulik, Medical Superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital in Thane revealed that the patient who came to them in July was diagnosed with schizophrenia and they had begun his treatment immediately. “With medication he is now stable and under the supervision of his family he can stay at home and does not need further hospitalisation. He is now able to do things on his own and hold a proper conversation,” Mulik said.

Nilima Kesarkar, social worker with the hospital worked closely with him and was responsible in tracing his family. “When he first came to us, he was scared and did not make any eye contact. He used to get violent and also curse few politicians and society at large. His dialect pointed towards some village in north. After coaxing him for 15 days, he finally told me he was in UP, Gujarat and MP. With some more efforts he told us he is from Mahoba,” Kesarkar said.

This did not end here, Kesarkar then searched the name on the internet and found it to be a district in Uttar Pradesh. She then called the district superintendent. “I got a call from the district police who told us that there was a missing complaint filed for such a person. Then they finally traced the family. Meanwhile, the patient’s condiction had improved drastically in the last two months. He had started talking to everyone and would also run his own chores.”

Kesarkar said that they also found out that the man’s mother also suffers from schizophrenia patient.

His brother added that the chowkie in his village called them up last month informing them that his brother was traced to a mental hospital in Thane. “I had taken up a job in Pune few months ago so my family called me. I went to meet him but the doctors requested that he needs to stay for some more time in the hospital. On Friday, we finally took him home. I have asked my younger brother also to join us in Pune where we can take care of him.”

Kasber Augustine, a city-based activist who was one of the residents to offer help, said, “He not only touched our hearts, but brought the whole city together. We were helped by all authorities until we found his family. We cannot express the joy when two brothers met each other. Happy that our efforts bore fruit.”

