UPSC cancels candidature of probationary IAS Officer Puja Khedkar

Mumbai:The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday cancelled the provisional candidature of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and permanently debarred her from all future examinations and selection procedures. IAS trainee Puja Khedkar.(ANI file photo)

Khedkar had been under scrutiny following complaints about alleged fake certificates and misconduct during her appointment as a probationary IAS officer in Pune. On 18th July 2024, the UPSC issued a show cause notice to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022), for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit provided in the Examination Rules by faking her identity.

Initially required to respond by 25th July 2024, Khedkar requested an extension until 4th August 2024 to gather necessary documents. The UPSC considered her request and granted time until 3:30 pm on 30th July 2024, making it clear that this was her final opportunity. Despite this extension, Khedkar failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time.

An official release stated, "UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules."

The commission's investigation was hindered by the fact that Khedkar had changed not only her name but also her parents' names, making it difficult to detect the number of attempts she had made. The UPSC is now working to strengthen its standard operating procedures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

This incident has raised questions about the robustness of the UPSC's vetting process and the potential for candidates to exploit loopholes in the system. The commission's decision to permanently debar Khedkar sends a strong message about the consequences of such actions.

The UPSC, responsible for recruiting top-tier civil servants in India, conducts one of the most rigorous and competitive examinations in the country. This case underscores the challenges faced by the commission in maintaining the integrity of its selection process.