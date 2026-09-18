Mumbai's iconic Olympia loses licence over roaches, hosted Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Nolan months ago

Two months after playing host to Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland as well as filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Colaba’s iconic Olympia Coffee House has been forced to down its shutters, this time after a Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) inspection uncovered a litany of food safety violations, including cockroach and fly infestation, meat blood residues in a refrigerator and a urinal in the food storage area.

Inspection Details

Olympia Coffee House, which hosted Hollywood stars loses licence over its ‘permanent hosts’- cockroaches and flies

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The FDA team inspected the 108-year-old restaurant on September 16 following a complaint and found several deficiencies in its food preparation, storage and sanitation practices. The action comes a day after another iconic Colaba eatery Cafe Mondegar’s licence was suspended over serious food safety and hygiene lapses.

Among the violations recorded were unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, food being handled directly on the floor, the use of unclean water and damaged wooden chopping boards. The inspection also found cockroaches and flies on the premises, meat blood residues inside the refrigerator and improper segregation of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

The team further noted that food handlers were not wearing appropriate protective clothing. Of the restaurant’s 35 food handlers, 34 had not undergone the mandatory food safety training. The cafe also did not have the required water testing reports and essential sanitation records available for inspection.

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In view of the violations, the FDA suspended the restaurant’s licence under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

During the suspension, the cafe cannot purchase, prepare, store, sell or distribute food in any manner. The suspension can be revoked only after the deficiencies are rectified and the premises pass a satisfactory re-inspection by the FDA.

Established in 1918 by Syed Mohammed Merab, Olympia Coffee House began as a neighbourhood eatery and went on to become one of Mumbai’s best-known cafes. Its old-world character, wooden counters and marble-topped tables have long been part of its appeal. The restaurant drew renewed attention earlier this year after Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon visited the establishment.

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The FDA also issued a suspension order against the canteen of Nair Hospital for violations of hygiene and food safety standards. In all, the licences of seven food establishments in Mumbai were suspended. These included Milan Punjab in Worli, Sadguru Sweets in Malad, Vishwas Sweets and Snacks in Ghatkopar West, Blink Commerce Private Limited in Chembur and A-1 General & Dry Fruits in Ghatkopar West.

As part of its festive-season drive, the FDA seized 479 kg of loose khoya valued at ₹1,05,380 and 958 kg of sweet mawa valued at ₹2,10,760, with the total seizure valued at ₹3,16,140. The vehicle transporting the products in extremely unhygienic conditions was also seized.

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In a separate action in Palghar, the FDA seized 174 kg of sweet mawa valued at ₹48,720 on suspicion that it was substandard and misbranded.

Nair Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite did not respond to queries. Olympia Coffee House could not be contacted for comment.