FDA raids 14 establishments, suspends Poona Club’s food licence

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against 14 establishments across Pune district and suspended the food licence of The New Poona Club Ltd in Camp after officials found major food safety violations, poor hygiene, cockroaches and other insects on the premises, officials said on Wednesday. The food licence was suspended with immediate effect in the interest of public health and safety, the FDA said. (HT)

The action was part of a special inspection drive conducted by the FDA’s Pune division between September 10 and 15 ahead of the festive season. Officials seized food products worth ₹56.36 lakh over labelling violations, misleading information and suspected adulteration.

At The New Poona Club, officials found extensive violations of Schedule 4 of the food safety regulations and an unhygienic premises infested with cockroaches and other insects. The food licence was suspended with immediate effect in the interest of public health and safety, the FDA said.

The FDA also suspended the food licences of eight establishments, including six sweet shops, a hotel, a restaurant and a bakery. The inspections covered Daund, Manchar, Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Shirur, Camp, Wanowrie and Kondhwa.

The biggest seizure, on Tues was made at Deccan Cold Storage India Pvt Ltd in Kelwade, Bhor, where officials seized 8,919 kg of paste cooking butter worth ₹41.56 lakh.

At Adarsh Enterprises in Gokulnagar, Kondhwa Budruk, officials seized 35 kg of fat spread and margarine worth ₹36,880 over labelling deficiencies.

At Jawaharlal Bothra & Brothers in Market Yard, Gultekdi, 1,835 kg of chemical-free jaggery worth ₹1.76 lakh was seized over suspected adulteration and labelling violations.

The FDA also seized khoya from Amar Sweet in Hadapsar and barfi from Chaitanya Sweet in Shewalewadi. Both products were destroyed as they were perishable.

“All food samples collected during the inspections have been sent for analysis. Further legal action will be taken based on the reports,” said D V Bhogawade, joint commissioner, FDA Pune division.

Tukaram Mundhe, commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, said, “The Government of Maharashtra is extremely strict regarding the quality of food and the enforcement of the law. Playing with the health of consumers and the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Raids at: Adarsh Enterprises in Gokulnagar, Kondhwa Budruk; Jawaharlal Bothra & Brothers in Market Yard, Gultekdi; Creamy Delight in Patas, Daund; Mahavir Dairy in Manchar; Deccan Cold Storage India Pvt Ltd in Kelwade, Bhor; Amar Sweet in Hadapsar; Chaitanya Sweet in Shewalewadi; Raj Sweets in Hadapsar; Jaslok Sweet in Mohammadwadi; Tulsi Sweet in Gadital, Hadapsar; New Poonam Sweet at Nirman Plaza, Shirur; The New Poona Club Ltd in Camp, Pune; Swinsta & Pvt Ltd in Fatimanagar, Wanowrie; and New Diamond Bakery in Kausarbag, Kondhwa.