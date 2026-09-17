Haryana writes to Centre, seeks paddy procurement from September 20

The Haryana Government has written to the Union government requesting paddy procurement for the kharif marketing season 2026-27 from September 20. Usually, the season starts on October 1 but was advanced to September 22 last year following farmers’ requests. (HT File)

Usually, the season starts on October 1 but was advanced to September 22 last year following farmers’ requests. Similarly this year, farmers sought early procurement for paddy and bajra.

In its communication to the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Tuesday, the Haryana additional director (procurement) said that as per the schedule already conveyed to them, the procurement period for paddy in Haryana has been fixed from October 1 to November 15.

The Haryana official informed the Center that various farmers’ associations requested them to prepone the commencement of paddy procurement due to the early arrival of paddy in the mandis and relaxation in the uniform specification of paddy.

“Paddy arrivals have already started in various mandis of the state, and farmers are facing difficulties disposing of their produce during the initial period of the season,” the letter reads.

“In view of this, the central government has been requested to approve the preponement of the commencement of paddy procurement in the state from September 20, and necessary relaxation in the uniform specification of paddy to facilitate smooth procurement,” the letter reads.

The development came to light on Wednesday when a large number of farmers and activists under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni) gathered at Shahbad grain market in Kurukshetra to discuss the issue and push their demand.

The scheduled gathering was addressed by union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni. During his address, Charuni lashed out at the authorities for delaying the purchase process despite advance reminders.

He highlighted that farmers have started reaching the mandis with their produce in the northern rice bowl belt but face difficulties due to the lack of official purchase.

After the meeting, Kurukshetra DC Vishram Kumar Meena reached the site to inform Charuni and others about the state’s letter to the Center. Charuni thereby informed the gathering about the state government’s request but warned that if the purchase does not start by then, they will block traffic on NH-44 near Shahbad on September 22.

Speaking with the media, Meena said, “The farmers have been informed about the state’s request to the Union government for preponement of the purchase. The state is also considering re-opening the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal for farmers’ pending land registration. Other local demands were also discussed with the farmers.”