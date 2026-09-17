Influencer Santosh Pandit gets bail

PUNE: A Pune sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to YouTuber and social media influencer Santosh Gajanan Pandit, arrested in a case alleging objectionable and sexually suggestive remarks concerning Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and a woman Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator. Federal Way, WA, USA - Dec 11 2011 (Getty Images)

Additional Sessions Judge S U Wadgaonkar directed Pandit’s release on a personal bond of ₹25,000 and a surety of the same amount. The court also directed him not to directly or indirectly contact the complainant or interfere with evidence.

Pandit was arrested by Kothrud police on September 3 following a complaint by a 36-year-old woman. She alleged that a video uploaded by Pandit on YouTube on September 2 contained obscene and sexually suggestive remarks concerning Patil and a woman corporator. The complaint also referred to other videos allegedly containing objectionable remarks about public figures.

Police initially secured five days’ custody of Pandit. He was later remanded to judicial custody until September 21. During the investigation, police seized an iPhone, SIM card, tripod, collar microphone and other equipment allegedly used to record and upload the videos. Police told the court that technical examination of his social media accounts and digital material was underway and statements of witnesses and other possible victims were being recorded.

During the bail hearing, Pandit’s lawyers argued that the alleged remarks were general in nature and did not amount to outraging a woman’s modesty. They also submitted that the offences invoked carried a maximum punishment of three years and custodial interrogation was no longer required.

The prosecution and complainant opposed bail, citing the possibility of Pandit influencing witnesses, contacting the complainant or repeating similar conduct. They said investigation into his social media activity, the role of others and certain financial transactions was pending.

The court observed that the relevant videos and posts were already with the investigating officers and that whether the statements were intentional or general in nature would be examined during trial. It held that the remaining investigation could proceed without custodial detention and granted bail.

The FIR was registered at Kothrud police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Investigation is ongoing.