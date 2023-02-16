Home / Cities / Mumbai News / US agency alerts Mumbai cops over ‘suicide’ Google search

Published on Feb 16, 2023

Mumbai: Alerted by a US agency, the Mumbai crime branch traced and counselled a 25-year-old Jogeshwari resident, who wanted to end his life

By Manish K Pathak

Mumbai: Alerted by a US agency, the Mumbai crime branch traced and counselled a 25-year-old Jogeshwari resident, who wanted to end his life.

The crime branch acted based on an alert from the Interpol, USA national central bureau (NCB), that the person was searching on Google ‘how to commit suicide without pain’ on Tuesday afternoon.

As the IP address and location of the person was found to be of an IT company office situated on LBS Road, Kurla, the official of the unit 5 immediately rushed to the given address. He was brought to the unit office and his parents were also informed, the police added.

A police officer said, “A year ago, he took a loan of 2 lakh for some online courses. Later, he borrowed 30,000 from one of his friends to buy a new mobile and used his credit card for 65,000 and repaid only the interest in last one year.”

“As he could not repay the loan, he went into depression. He also started consuming alcohol. Earlier, he had tried to end his life twice,” the police said.

The person holds a bachelor of computer application (BCA) degree and works in an IT company in Kurla West. He lives in Jogeshwari along with his parents and a younger brother.

