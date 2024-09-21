Utpal Sheth and family buy luxury apartment in Worli for 123.3 crore

Mumbai: Utpal Sheth, chief executive officer and senior partner of Rare Enterprises of late billionaire-investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has purchased an uber luxury apartment at Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹123.3 crore. Rare Enterprises is a private equity investment firm based in Mumbai, by the late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. HT Image

Sheth and his family purchased a high-end apartment building on the 54th floor, showed documents accessed from IndexTap.com, a proptech firm. For the ₹123.3 crore purchase, a stamp duty of ₹7.39 crore was paid and the deal registered on September 15. The apartment is spread across 15,735 sq. ft. and comes with a seven-parking space.

The project is part of Oberoi Realty in a joint venture with Oasis Realty and has two buildings having apartments in the configuration of 4 and 5BHKs, apart from duplexes and penthouses.

Tower A has 66 floors and 28 apartments, while Tower B has 90 floors and 256 units. The transaction document shows that the deal was inked between the family and Oasis Realty.

In the same project, earlier, actor Shahid Kapoor, Radiant Life Care’s Abhay Soi, and former IndusInd Bank Managing Director Romesh Sobti are some of the Who’s Who to have purchased a premium residence.