Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaccine shortage: 40 centres to remain shut in Mumbai on April 29
mumbai news

Vaccine shortage: 40 centres to remain shut in Mumbai on April 29

Mumbai's BKC vaccination centre ran out of its stock on Wednesday itself.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The BKC Jumbo Covid-19 Vaccination Centre was closed due to a shortage of vaccines in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced 40 private vaccination centres will remain shut as they have run out of their vaccine stocks. Another 33 private vaccination centres will also be limited to administering second doses as they have limited stock.

The municipal body also provided a list of centres that will remain closed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Bandra Kurla Complex jumbo Covid-19 vaccination centre ran out of vaccine stock and became inactive. "It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished," Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This comes at a time the third phase of the vaccination for people between the age group of 18 and 44 years is all set to begin from May 1. The Maharashtra government, however, clarified that the third phase drive can not be launched in the state from May 1 as the state does not have sufficient doses of vaccines.

Countering the Maharashtra government's claims, the Union health ministry on Wednesday said the state still has over five lakh vaccine doses with it and another five lakh doses will be delivered to the state in the next three days.

"It is clarified that the total Covid vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as of April 28, 2021, (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,53,56,151. Balance of 5,06,319 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

Though registration for the 3rd phase of vaccination began on April 28, slots for people in the age group between 18 and 44 years could not be booked as state government hospitals and private hospitals are yet to add their capacity to cowin.gov.in.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced 40 private vaccination centres will remain shut as they have run out of their vaccine stocks. Another 33 private vaccination centres will also be limited to administering second doses as they have limited stock.

The municipal body also provided a list of centres that will remain closed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Bandra Kurla Complex jumbo Covid-19 vaccination centre ran out of vaccine stock and became inactive. "It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished," Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This comes at a time the third phase of the vaccination for people between the age group of 18 and 44 years is all set to begin from May 1. The Maharashtra government, however, clarified that the third phase drive can not be launched in the state from May 1 as the state does not have sufficient doses of vaccines.

Countering the Maharashtra government's claims, the Union health ministry on Wednesday said the state still has over five lakh vaccine doses with it and another five lakh doses will be delivered to the state in the next three days.

"It is clarified that the total Covid vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as of April 28, 2021, (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,53,56,151. Balance of 5,06,319 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

Though registration for the 3rd phase of vaccination began on April 28, slots for people in the age group between 18 and 44 years could not be booked as state government hospitals and private hospitals are yet to add their capacity to cowin.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP